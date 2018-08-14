Age UK moves to new base in Boston

Age UK in Boston has moved into a new base in the town centre.

The move – part of a merger with their Age UK counterpart in Lincoln where the head office will be – has seen staff, volunteers and service teams from the charity move to offices in Chantry House.

Age UK Lincoln and South Yorkshire’s new office is located within the Lincolnshire Housing Partnership and the move will see the two organisations work even closer together.

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership - known as LHP - formed in April 2018 from a merger between Boston Mayflower and Shoreline Housing Partnership.

It offers a local accredited Telecare Service in partnership with Age UK Lincoln & South Lincolnshire which helps local residents to retain independent lives.

Business Manager Bev Chapman said: "We look forward to welcoming Age UK Lincoln & South Lincolnshire into our central office facilities.

"Not only is this beneficial to local residents visiting both organisations but it enables us to efficiently work together to provide a valuable support service to the local community."

At the moment in Boston and South Holland Age UK offer a home support service, where they can help in the home with domestic chores, help with shopping or take clients to appointments.

Their information and advice service can help complete forms for blue badges and attendance allowance and also carry out benefit checks.

"We will continue to grow and develop our combined information and advice service and our volunteering services too." Michele Seddon, CEO of Lincoln & South Lincolnshire Age UK.

For more Information on Age UK Lincoln & South Lincolnshire and their services please call - 01522 696000 or 01205 364161

The Telecare Service is available from as little as just £2.85 per week (conditions apply). For more information telephone 0345 604 1472.