Age UK set to merge two districts

A charity serving the elderly in the Boston area is set to merge with its counterpart Lincoln way in a bid to deliver services in the ‘most effective and efficient way’, it has been confirmed.

Age UK Boston and South Holland will merge with Age UK Lincoln and Kesteven to create Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire.

In a letter to stakeholders Age UK Chief Executive Michelle Seddon said the trustees had a ‘great deal of enthusiasm and delight’ behind the decision.

She said: “We are all aware of the difficult times in which we find ourselves currently and each of us are facing our own challenges.

“However, demand for our services and support is on the increase and we all strive to meet these increases in the most effective and efficient way we are able to.”

The combined area will see services and support offered to approximately 110,000 of the 171,000 people over the age of 65 across Lincolnshire, with almost 15,000 of those people being older than 85.

Services currently provided across Lincoln and Kesteven will be extended across Boston and South Holland, including personal care, help in the home, laundry services, gardening and deep cleans.

“We will continue to grow and develop our combined information and advice service and our volunteering opportunities and services too,” added Mrs Seddon.

“Our Boards of Trustees, Executive and staff teams and our volunteers have all worked very hard to establish Age UK Lincoln & Kesteven and Age UK Boston & South Holland as forward thinking, innovative and solution focused organisations that provide quality, effective and efficient services to our customers and we strive to continuously improve the range of services and support we offer in order to meet the changing needs of the older people we support.

“I’m sure you will agree that in these current times, where it is more usual to hear of services closing or reducing, that this is good news for Lincolnshire and serves to demonstrate that growth and development continues to happen despite the obvious difficulties, and the collaborative and integrated approach that we firmly believe in provides us with opportunities for the future.”