Air ambulance attends serious accident on A17 in Swineshead

Emergency services including the air ambulance have been at the scene of a serious accident in Swineshead.

Police received reports of a collision between a white Mercedes-Ben van and a silver Citroen near Ivy’s Farm Shop at 12.18pm.

A woman in her 80’s was flown to hospital by air ambulance. Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and EMAS ambulance service also attended the scene.

Four people from the car were treated for their injuries. As well as the woman who was flown to hospital, three others sustained minor injuries.

A road closure was put in place and motorists asked to find alternative routes where possible.

Witnesses to this collision should call 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 186 of today.