Alex’s charity run in mum’s memory

A Boston-born man is set to take on the London Marathon in aid of the fight against pancreatic cancer in tribute to his late mum.

Alex Tilley, 29, will face the 26.2-mile challenge later this month in support of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The former Boston Grammar School pupil lost his mum Anne to the disease about 18 months ago, just six weeks after her diagnosis. She was aged 56.

Alex, a joiner, said: “I think it is important to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK because of how low the survival rate is and the amount of people affected.

“I had no idea of the figures until I found the disease turn my life upside down and take away my Mum. She was diagnosed in September 2016 and passed away in the October. Unfortunately, the way of my experience is so often the case with sufferers of the illness.

“I feel Pancreatic Cancer needs to become more recognised.”

Last year, Alex’s sister Abi ran the London Marathon in memory of their mum, also in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Alex, who lived in Boston until the age of 24, but today lives in Sleaford, said: “I just couldn’t find the strength my sister had at that time as she started her training so soon after mum had passed away.

“I think Abi used it as a focus. I had just had a baby boy in June 2016 so my focus at the time I suppose was on him.

“I seem to feel the most pain when I think that my son won’t get to spend anymore than the first few months of his life with his Grandma, she was just the kindest woman you could meet and would have had such a positive impact on his future.”

He added: “[Abi] did amazingly well and the day I went to support her in London last year was my inspiration to do it myself this year.”

To donate to Alex’s fundraising effort, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AlexTilley28

* In the UK pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all the 20 most common cancers, with just seven percent of people living for five years or more after diagnosis.

Pancreatic Cancer UK says it is taking on the disease through supporting those affected, investing in ground-breaking research, and lobbying for greater recognition of the disease.

Marianne Beggs, head of events, said: “We are delighted Alex is taking part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon and that he has chosen to support Pancreatic Cancer UK. We would like to wish Alex the very best of luck. The funds he’s raised will help us to take on this tough disease, which 9,900 people are diagnosed with every year in the UK.”