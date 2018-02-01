All clear given to Boston as tidal surge passes safely

Businesses and residents preparing for potential flooding following a tidal surge this evening (Thursday) have been given the 'all clear' by authorities.

Boston Borough Council, which has been keeping residents up to date using its social media facilities tweeted out at 7pm: "All clear given for Boston. Water levels reducing.

"We will be continuing to monitor for seepage, but none likely now. #floodaware #update #boston @EnvAgencyMids"

Earlier reports stated that the sea defences were 'staying strong' and that peak level had 'been and gone'.

The authority also tweeted out a picture of its CCTV surveillance showing how high the water was reaching.

The earlier flood alert had been upgraded to a flood warning which said "flooding is expected - immediate action required" at waterside properties between Town bridge and Haven Bridge.

The alert, put out by the Environment Agency, was predicted to affect areas near the tidal River Witham, the Haven, and the Wash frontage from 6.42pm

It warned people to be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads, as sea spray and waves could be dangerous.

Businesses in the town began preparing earlier tonight by moving stock and putting up flood doors, with the Boston Stump putting its flood plan into action.

After the positive news put out by the council, the church said on its social media: "The town of Boston and Boston Stump are safe - 😃 YAY! Now for putting everything back, if you are available please come along from 10am tomorrow - we need your help!!"