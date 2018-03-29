Anaerobic digestion plant plans expected to be approved

Plans for a gas to grid biofuel plant in East Keal processing almost 50,000 tonnes of raw materials every year are expected to be given the green light by councillors.

The proposals submitted by Alan Hawkes (Farms) Ltd for the anaerobic digestion plant on land belonging to Glebe Farm on Fen Road have been recommended for approval by Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee when it meets in Lincoln on Monday, April 9.

Five digestion tanks, a gas bag, gas flare, new building, weighbridge, propane tanks and feedstock storage area would be constructed as part of the proposed development.

The land is currently used for the storage of farm waste plastic.

Fen Road would be upgraded to include passing bays to allow two HGVs to be able to move along the route.

Access to the site would be from the existing track off Fen Road which runs between Keal Cotes in the west to Toynton Fen Side.

The plant would be open 24 hours per day, with normal operating hours from 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

Four people would be employed at the plant.

Raw materials used for the plant would include pig slurry, chicken litter, grass silage and straw.

Anaerobic digestion plants are fully sealed and enclosed so the risk of unpleasant smells would only come from the handling and storage of raw materials, which the developer has said he would mitigate.

A report to councillors said that there is the risk of some noise but nothing considered to be of an unusually high level.

East Keal Parish Council has supported the plans, but questioned whether there would be any smell from the development, and if the applicant would be responsible for maintaining Fen Road.

However, the adjoining Toynton All Saints Parish Council and Eastville, Midville and New Leake Group Parish Council have objected to the development, highlighting concerns about possible unpleasant smells from the plant, and the suitability of Fen Road for lorries.

Stefan Pidluznyj , Local Democracy Reporting Service