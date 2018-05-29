Animal sanctuary set for ‘biggest rescue mission’ yet - and you can help

A ‘desperate’ mission to rescue 40 cats is underway by an animal sanctuary near Boston - and appeals are now being made for help.

The Alternative Animal Sanctuary is preparing to take in around 40 cats this weekend - doubling the numbers currently on site to 80.

One of the 40 cats currently in care at the Alternative Animal Sanctuary in New York, near Boston. Image supplied.

The animals are all coming from one address in the Hertfordshire area - along with a few dogs.

Sanctuary owner Tamara Lloyd explains: “This is the biggest rescue mission the sanctuary has done so far.

“The cats have been looked after but have been made homeless. They are elderly and some have long-term health conditions so they are not suitable for rehoming. They have been in the same home for over a decade.”

The animals faced being ‘put down’ as most are unsuitable for rehoming, said Tamara - who is now offering them a second chance at life.

A view of one of the sanctuary's cattery blocks. Image supplied.

Alterations have already been made to the on-site cattery to accommodate the new numbers.

Donations of vital cat supplies, along with monetary donations, are now being sought.

Tamara added: “items such as litter trays, wood pellet litter, good-quality cat dried food and wet food sachets can be dropped off in the donation store outside the gates, or ordered online and delivered to the sanctuary.”

The Standard previously ran a feature on the New York-based sanctuary - which takes on a variety of animals that would otherwise have met almost certain death.

Along with the cats, it is home to dozens of dogs, horses, farmyard animals, birds and rodents.

To donate, or for more details about the sanctuary, visit its website where you can click on the ‘donate now’ tab at the top.

Cheques can also be sent through the post to: Chapelry Farm, Langrick Road, New York, LN4 4XH.