Anniversary event for children’s centre

A children’s centre near Boston is to hold an event to mark 10 years since it opened.

Sutterton Children Centre is one of 23 in the county celebrating the milestone with a range of activities. It will be holding the Learning Through Play session on Tuesday, May 29, from 1.30-3pm.

Parents, carers, families and children are welcome to visit and see what it has to offer.

Sutterton Children Centre is attached to the Sutterton Fourfields CofE Primary School, in Park Avenue.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “All our children’s centres are intended to help all parents or carers from the community and surrounding villages so find out what the centre near you can offer.”

For more details on children’s centres in the county go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/parents/childrens-centres