Another large sum raised for patients as staff have a ball for good causes

More than £2,000 has been raised for good causes as a result of a charity ball held by staff at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Colleagues from orthopaedic team at the Sibsey Road site held the fifth annual orthopaedic ball at Haven High Academy last month.

The event raised £2,450 to be split equally between the group’s two chosen causes – the hospital’s own hip fracture fund, which goes towards improving patient experience when admitted with a hip fracture, and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

This year’s event had a particularly ghoulish feel as it was held the weekend before Halloween. Trauma sister Samantha Goy said she was over the (full?) moon with how much the event had raised.

“It was a wonderful evening and we had 135 people attend altogether,” she said. “We were supported by many generous local business who donated raffle prizes and we hope to hold a similar event next year.”

Lincs & Notts Air Ambilance community fundraiser (Lincs) Faye Nam said: “Every year people raise money for our life-saving charity in many weird and wonderful ways.

“The Boston Pilgrim Hospital’s orthopaedic team annual ball with a Halloween theme was one of such events, so thank you to all who took part and helped to raise an amazing amount of money.

“Every year our iconic yellow helicopter responds to about 1,000 of the most serious 999 calls in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, at a cost of £2,500 per mission, so this money will go a long way to helping us save lives in the future.”

The orthopaedic ball is merely the latest glitzy fundraiser held by staff at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Earlier this year colleagues in the Royle Eye Department helped raise just under £2,500 by hosting a casino night at the Poachers Country Hotel in Kirton Holme.

A total of 105 guests donned their tuxedos and ball gowns for the event.

Susan Lightfoot, head orthoptist, said: “We were lucky to receive sponsorship from many local businesses and supporters who provided prizes for the winners for which we are very grateful.

“We’ve already started to plan next year’s event and look forward to seeing everyone again next time. All the money raised will go back into the department to help us improve patient care.”