Police are appealing for help in tracing a 33-year-old man who has gone missing from Boston.

Gatis Zvirbulis was last seen on Thursday, August 2, at 2pm, when he left his home.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 8, bald and clean shaven, earing a black tracksuit.

If you believe you know the whereabouts of Gatis, call 101 quoting PIN number 103081. Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting the PIN number in the subject box.