Appeal after cyclist left unconscious in ‘fail-to-stop’ collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was left unconscious following a ‘fail-to-stop’ collision at just before midnight yesterday (Wednesday).

Officers say they were called to a report that a man had been knocked down and left on the side of Skirbeck Road, Boston, at 11:30pm.

The man received facial injuries as a result of the collision.

It is reported that a red people carrier collided with the cyclist, who had lights at both the front and rear of the bicycle.

Officers say the vehicle would have suffered front-end damage.

They are calling for the driver of the vehicle, who may be unaware of what happened or the severity of what happened, but remembers being on Skirbeck Road at 11:30pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident number 481 of March 14 in the subject box for the attention of PC 908 Ruddock.

They can also call non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org