Appeal after man absconds from North Sea Camp

Police are seeking information to find Lee Brophy, who has absconded from HMP North Sea Camp.

Brophy was on temporary release from the prison but failed to return yesterday (Wednesday).

He is described as white, 5ft 9 tall, with brown hair, blue eyes, and has a small scar above his right eye. He has a tattoo on his back which reads “RIP mum”.

It is thought he may be in the Beckenham area of London.

Anyone who has information, or who sees Lee Brophy, should call 999 quoting Incident 300 of March 20.