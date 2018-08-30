Appeal after two people left 'very seriously' hurt in crash at Swineshead

Police have issued a witness appeal after two people were left with very serious injuries in a crash at Swineshead.

The accident happened on the A17 with the junction of Villa Lane at Swineshead at about 12.15 midday on Wednesday 29 August.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, a white Mercedes Benz van and a silver Citroen Xsara,

Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction, northbound, towards Swineshead Bridge.

Four people were injured, say police, two very seriously. All the casualties were taken to the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham.

The road was closed for some time in the aftermath of the crash.

As well as police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, EMAS and the air ambulance were all in attendance.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself is asked to contact them, as is anyone else who might have any information that might help with their inquiries.

Anyone who can help can contact police by emailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with 186 of 29 August in the subject box.or by calling 101.