Appeal for public help to fund march by hospital campaigners

Organisers of a family march as part of the campaign to restore children and maternity services at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital are appealing for donations to help fund the march and other events.

SOS Pilgrim - Call to Action are currently running a JustGiving page to raise money to buy items like banners, flyers, car stickers and to cover event costs and other items to help continue to raise the profile of the campaign.

The group aims to reach £500 and so far has £200.

One of its organisers, Emma Wilcock, said: “It's gone really well so far. We have relied on the kindness of the public when it comes to the purchase of flyers and banners, and local businesses have sponsored banners, flyers and stickers and we have also self-funded some items.

“But we need to reach everyone within Lincolnshire to make them aware of the potential of further downgrades, and the present closure of Children's Ward, at Pilgrim Hospital.

“So we have turned to the general public to see if we can raise some funds to enable us to be able to reach the wider community, especially along the east coast.

The march takes place on Sunday September 23 at Boston Central Park. The march starts at 1pm, but there will be family activities from noon to 3pm.

Organisers also want those who join the march to carry banners with their children’s handprints on them.

Anyone who wants to help with donations can go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savepilgrimkids