Appeal for volunteer lock keepers

The Canal and River Trust charity is looking for volunteer lock keepers to work at the Boston Grand Sluice tidal lock on the River Witham.

The volunteers, who will work alongside an existing team of lock keepers, will help passing boaters, welcome visitors and help to keep their site looking neat and tidy.

The volunteers will help to keep the historic tradition of lock-keeping alive along the waterways, where lock keepers have been part of waterway life for hundreds of years.

Tidal locks need a lock keeper on duty all through the year. Due to their size, the locks are automated with lock keepers operating them by the push of a button. Full training is provided and adults of all ages (over 18) and experiences are encouraged to apply.

Wayne Ball, volunteer development coordinator for the Canal & River Trust, said: “Our lock keepers are the face of the river, safely seeing boats through the locks, as well as helping people with directions or information about the area.

“It’s a great role for anyone keen to work outdoors and meet new people. You’ll learn new skills and provide important local knowledge for the thousands of visitors to the river each year.

“As a charity the support we receive from our volunteers is invaluable and we hope that more people will be inspired to get involved and help make a visit to our waterways even more enjoyable.”

For details, or to apply visit The Canal and River Trust website.