Appeal for witnesses after stabbing in Boston Market Place

Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Boston early this morning (Monday).

A police cordon was in place near the taxi rank at Market Place after the attack.

The victim received a stab wound to his arm and was rushed to Pilgrim Hospital in the town.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 12.14am today (August 6), to the Market Place, Boston, to a report of an assault. A man had received a stab wound to his arm.

“He was taken to Pilgrim Hospital with injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.

“We are investigating this incident and anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident Number 7 of August 6.”