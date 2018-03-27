Appeal launched to find ‘Simon’, the snow good samaritan

An appeal has been launched to find the good samaritan who helped an expectant mother in her hour of need.

The stranded soon-to-be parent was aided by a gritter called ‘Simon’, who cleared the road so the woman could meet the ambulance – it was perfect timing as minutes later a baby boy was born in the back of the ambulance.

But Simon’s good deed didn’t stop there – he then assisted the ambulance crew to get out of the snow and back to hospital for mother and baby to be checked over.

We are reuniting mother, baby and the staff that helped deliver him into the world and are hoping ‘Simon’ can join us to be able to say thank you.

East Midlands Ambulance Service, EMAS, has launched an appeal to find the snow hero and is hoping to reunite the mother, baby and staff that helped deliver him into the world so they can thank him.

An EMAS spokesman said: “All we know is that Simon was at work in the early hours of the morning on 28 February around the A1 Southbound/Stamford area.”

Anyone who can help track Simon down should email kirsty.latham@emas.nhs.uk