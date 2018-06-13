Approved warehouse conversion plan ‘would be an opportunity for Boston’

Plans to convert a Boston warehouse site into 61 apartments have been approved.

Boston Borough Council granted permission for the proposals which will see the Haven Wharf warehouse demolished to make way for apartment blocks of 18 and 19 homes.

One block will be constructed next to John Adams Way and Haven Bridge while the other would be built next to Whitehorse Lane.

The existing warehouse will also be converted into 23 apartments plus extensions to the existing site.

One property will also be built next to the vehicle access to the site.

It comes after applicants, Hanseatic Developments, had a previous application for the site turned down in 2015.

The previous proposal sought to convert the warehouse into apartments and include a cafe and gym on site.

Councillors rejected the application on the grounds that the demolition of buildings on the site would have a harmful effect on listed buildings within the conservation area.

The applicant redesigned the plans following the refusal and concerns raised by Historic England over the demolition of the existing buildings.

In a design and access statement, the developer said that the proposal would be an opportunity for the town of Boston.

They said: “It is a great investment opportunity for the town of Boston.

“One which would bring opportunities for employment, industry and creating a much need connectivity between the under used south section of the High Street and the town centre.

“Any redevelopment should be sympathetic to the town and seek the opportunity to engage with local residents and visitors.”

Calvin Robinson , Local Democracy Reporting Service