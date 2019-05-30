Artists are buoyed up by trail proposal

The team of artists who have been commissioned to turn huge buoys reclaimed from the Wash into pieces of art for Boston have had their first look at their raw material.

The four artists were shown the six buoys, which each weigh between three and five tonnes, at the Port of Boston.

They will be painted and adorned in various styles to illustrate Boston’s maritime heritage and to create a Boston Buoys heritage trail.

Another nine could be added later to make trail of 15.

The project is funded by Transported, the Boston arts organisation, and supported by the Port of Boston, Boston Borough Council, Boston Big Local, the Environment Agency and Boston in Bloom.

The final position of the Buoys will be determined in the coming months

The artists - Carrie Reichardt, Jo Chapman, and husband and wife team Bex and David Simon, will begin work in September.

It is hoped the finished artworks will be in place next year, in time to help mark the 400th anniversary of Boston’s part in the story of the Pilgrim Fathers.

Carrie is planning to encase two buoys in mosaics of ceramic tiles.

She is well practised at working to giant scale – she has covered her house, studio and vehicles in mosaics of ceramic tiles.

Jo Chapman will also take on the challenge of two buoys.

Her public art work includes making an interpretive cast bronze buoy sculpture for the Shetland fishing industry (pictured), sculptures for the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show and artwork for Anglia Ruskin University.