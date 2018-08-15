Attacked McDonald’s hero tells how he stayed calm because of children in restaurant

The McDonald’s staff member at the centre of a violent attack in the Boston restaurant captured on a shocking video has told how he stayed calm and professional as the two attackers repeatedly punched, pushed, and grabbed him.

Since it was posted on Facebook, the video showing Nathan Whittemore fighting off the yobs has caused national outrage after going viral and being viewed by thousands of people.

Mr Whittemore told a national newspaper that he knew how important it was to keep his composure because there were young children and families in the restaurant.

“But it was extremely hard considering they were hitting me in the face and pullingon my shirt,” he told The Sun.

Police have questioned three men over the incident in McDonald’s in Boston where a staff member was attacked.

A Police spokesman said yesterday: “Three males aged 17, 20 and 43 voluntarily attended a police station this morning over a number of offences in connection with an incident at McDonald’s, Boston, on August 7.

“They have all been released under investigation, pending a charging decision by the Crown Prosecution Service. No other suspects are sought in connection with this incident.”

In an earlier statement police said: “At 11.10pm on Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a fight between four men in McDonalds on Queen Street in Boston.

“On arrival officers found that one staff member had been involved and the other men had left the area.”

