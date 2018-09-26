Auctioneers want your letters of support for Louth Cattle Market plans

Louth Market Auctioneers are asking for members of the public to support their planning application to revitalise the Cattle Market.

In a letter sent out to supporters yesterday (Tuesday), Louth Market Auctioneers said: “I am very pleased to report that (ELDC) is shortly to issue a lease which allows for the continuation of the livestock market and to find a sustainable future for it, without the uncertainty of recent years.

“Last year, the Council asked us to prepare a business plan and pursue alternative uses for the site on non-market days, in order to generate shared income and to make best use of the well positioned site near the town centre.

“The vital livestock auction remains the key use of the site and as soon as we have a suitable lease, we will be continuing to pursue all avenues to bring the site to life. To enable this to happen, we need planning consent for a change of use and we have now submitted the application.”

If approved, the ‘change of use’ application would allow the provision of retail, cafe, offices, parking of vehicles, training, cinema, concert hall, theatre, and a hand car wash at the site - in addition to the existing livestock market.

Louth Market Auctioneers have submitted the required supporting documentation, which can be viewed on the ELDC website planning portal under reference N/105/01652/18. This can be found by visiting www.e-lindsey.gov.uk and then clicking on the ‘Planning and Building Control’ section.

Paper copies of the supporting statement are available from Masons Chartered Surveyors’ office in the Cornmarket in Louth, and at the livestock market office.

Louth Market Auctioneers continued: “We would be delighted if you could lend your support to the application by either writing to the case officer, Ryan Dodd, at East Lindsey District Council, Tedder Hall, Manby Park, Louth LN11 8UP or by email to Ryan.Dodd@e-lindsey.gov.uk.

“The closing date for the standard consultation period is October 2, but your support will be taken into account by the planners until the application is put forward for a planning committee date.”

Letters of support have already been received from residents and local councillors, including ward representative Councillor Jill Makinson-Sanders who wrote: “I hope (the application) will assist breathing community life back into this important site after years of neglect of this important landmark in Louth.

“Going back into history this parcel of land was a vibrant centre of activity of all sorts, I look forward to history repeating itself!”

• Click here to find more background information about the plans.