Award success for Coningsby staff member

Hard working staff at Lincolnshire Co-Op stores were honoured last night (Wednesday) at a ceremony - and a woman from the Coningsby store was amongst those to bag an award.

Emma Cross works as a Community Liaison Representative and Customer Service Assistant at the Coningsby Lincolnshire Co-Op branch.

Emma, who has worked at the store for more than a decade, was named Community Liaison Representative of the Year.

Speaking after bagging the award, Emma said: “I’m really chuffed.

“I’ve not done it for any congratulations, in fact I’m quite happy to stay out of the limelight.

“I do it because I enjoy it and we’ve got a great time.

“I’ve been in this store for 13 years and its like a family.”

As part of her role, Emma organises fundraising events, makes connections with community groups and updates training records.

She is described as a ‘selfless individual that has made a real difference in her store’.

Emma was amongst hundreds of staff at Lincolnshire Co-Op stores across the county who attended the ceremony held at Lincolnshire Showground on Wednesday, March 28.

Other awards were handed out to staff from Co-Op stores in Spilsby, Boston and Sleaford.

Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Co-op, Ursula Lidbetter, said: “When I hear stories of what my colleagues are achieving every day, I am proud and grateful to have these helpful and inspiring people on our team.

“At Lincolnshire Co-op, we want to bring together ideas, energy and resources to make life better in our communities. The colleagues we have honoured are doing just that.”