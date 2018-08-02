Baby makes splash at Butlins in Skegness when mum goes into labour early at pool

A baby made quite a splash when an expectant mum went into labour prematurely at the swimming pool at Butlins in Skegness and she was delivered by staff.

The mother, who is on holiday at the resort and not due to give birth for another six weeks, started contractions while at the Splash Waterworld pool.

A member of the staff said it was quite a surprise and described the birth as a great team effort. Dale Walker said: “Yesterdsy afternoon at 2pm we responded to a lady in some discomfort.

“Within 20 mins of getting her laid down we were helping bring a life into the world.

“One of our nursery team acted as main midwife with support from two resort safety team, myself and a team leader from the pool.

“The baby was born very quickly and there was a great team effort to help deliver the baby, who wasn’t waiting for anyone, including the paramedics, who arrived after she had been born.”

Mum and the baby girl were taken to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and are due to return to Bultins for the rest of the holiday.

Chris Baron, CEO of Butlins in Skegness, has praised his team and said he has never known anything like it in the 28 years he has been there.

“It’s good to know we have such good people working here who can cope with anything,” he said. “It would have been nice if the baby was called Billy after Billy Butlin but I understand mum and dad have already picked her name.”