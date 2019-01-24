Baby remembrance service to be held at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston

Parents and families are being invited to a special remembrance service for babies at Pilgrim Hospital Chapel in Boston.

This years’ service will be held on Sunday, January 27, at 2pm in Pilgrim Hospital Chapel.

The address will be given by the Bishop of Grantham and Grace Hutton, chairman of East Lincs stillbirth and neonatal death charity, SANDS will also be offering advice and information on the support they offer.

This service is for all parents who have suffered a miscarriage or stillbirth or whose baby has died around the time of birth.

There will be an opportunity to light a candle during the service and to have their baby’s name read out as well as to meet other parents afterwards.