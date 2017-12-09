Bags raise £12k for hospice’s garden project

A grant of £12,000 has been donated to The Butterfly Hospice, in Boston, for its Memory Garden project.

The sum has been awarded by supermarket chain Tesco through its Bags of Help initiative.

This sees money raised by the sale of carrier bags passed on to projects in local communities across the UK, with administrative support by the environmental charity Groundwork.

Work has now commenced on The Butterfly Hospice’s Memory Garden, with contractors Gunns and Roses and garden designer Alexander Bell looking to create a quiet, reflective area for patients and their family.

Lorraine Lenton, chairman of the Butterfly Hospice trustees, said: “We are delighted work has started on the new garden which will provide a wonderful area for patients and family to sit and relax and would like to thank Tesco for the grant that makes this possible.”

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, described Bags of Help as ‘a fantastic success’ and said the business has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response of its customers.