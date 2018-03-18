Band’s charity CD to mark half-century

A rock group from Boston are celebrating 50 years since they formed with the release of a charity CD of 60s and early 70s songs.

The nine-track record from Baroque features songs such as Cream’s White Room, Humble Pie’s Natural Born Bugie and Free’s Alright Now, as well as a self-penned number called Bull and Dog Blues, which recounts the group’s teenage experiences.

Proceeds from the album, titled The Only Years, will go to the National Foundation for Youth Music.

Baroque are ex-Boston Grammar school boys Richard Birbeck (vocals), Keith Day (bass), Jim Morley (guitar), and Richard Peel (drums) – today all aged in their mid-60s.

The band formed in 1968 – Keith and Jim, who had met at the school’s guitar club, teaming up with the two Richards in order to play dance music at youth club party at Boston’s Centenary Methodist Church.

The quartet would go on to play a series of gigs in the area, before going their separate ways in the early 70s.

They would not reunite until the late 90s, but have been performing together since 2013.

“We’re delighted and excited to have produced a CD after all these years,” the group said in a joint statement. “When we drifted apart we all probably believed we’d never get together again and perform, let alone record some of our favourite 60s songs – and it’s all for a good cause.”

For more information on the band and to buy the album visit www.facebook.com/baroqueband