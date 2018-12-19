Battered sprouts go down a treat in Coningsby

It’s one of the biggest problems at this time of year... How do you get everyone to enjoy sprouts as part of their festive lunch?

Well, a Coningsby fish and chip shop could have come up with the perfect answer.

They are selling battered sprouts....and pigs in blankets!

Jamie Oliver might well be pulling his hair out but according to Marie Lyob, owner of Chipmunks fish and chip shop in Silver Street, Coningsby, everyone loves the deep-fried version.

She says: “100% of everyone that has tried them loves them!”

And it’s not just Marie’s customers who are impressed.

Local van owner Shaun Harvey has even decorated his vehicle to promote the seasonal offer at Chipmunks!