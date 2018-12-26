Bikers rev up for festive cheer

Festive cheer has once again been spread to those in need by members of the Boston Motorcycle Riders.

Twenty-eight bikes took part in the club’s latest annual toy run, which sees gifts (predominately donated by members) passed on to the children’s ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and Boston’s Women Aid (now South Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service) in time for Christmas.

Riders assembled at the entrance to the hospital.

Riders came from as far afield as Mablethorpe, Grimsby, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness, Spalding, Sleaford, and Saracen’s Head for the event, which this year was being held for an 11th time.

Club chairman David Simpson said: “Everybody really enjoyed themselves. It was a good day out.”

For more on the club, visit bostonmotorcycleriders.co.uk