Bikers set for goodwill ride

An annual tradition which sees bikers come together to deliver gifts to two worthy causes in time for Christmas returns to Boston this weekend.

The Boston Motorcycle Riders Association’s toy run in aid of the Children’s Ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and charity ride for Boston Women’s Aid takes place on Sunday, December 17.

This is the 10th year the event has been held in aid of the children’s ward and the sixth for Boston Women’s Aid which runs a refuge in the town.

It is not too late for anyone who would like to support the association in their effort to spread some seasonal cheer among those perhaps low on Christmas spirit.

The riders will be at the Christmas Market in Boston’s Market Place between 11.45am-12.20pm on Sunday, where all donations will be welcome.

Donations can also be made on the day at the Hammer and Pincers pub, in Swineshead Road, near Tesco, from 9.30-10.45am, where the bikers will meet before leaving for the ride at 11am.