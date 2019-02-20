Birthday fundraiser held for mental health cause and other Neighbourhood News

A birthday event at Boston’s Centenary Methodist Church has raised £200 for a child mental health cause.

Katie Epton held the fundraiser in support of Young Minds to mark her 36th birthday.

Katie is passionate about child mental health and has created her own character, known as Esther Esteem, to help boost self-confidence among young people.

She is pictured as Esther (centre, in the bow).

Learn more about Esther Esteem at www.estheresteem.co.uk

GOSBERTON

* School

Gosberton House School recently held a sports events open to dads, uncles, and brothers.

* Fun and Fellowship

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship is at the home of Des and Rene Curtis on Friday, February 22, at 2pm.

All are invited to go along for board games and refreshments.

* Ladies circle

Gosberton Ladies Circle welcomed Nicholas Watts for an illustrated talk on wildlife on his farm and the methods he uses to encourage it at its latest meeting.

This was held in the Methodist Church on Thursday.

Nicholas took along bird feed for members to purchase should they wish.

Tea, coffee and biscuits were served by Jane Houghton and Jan Coley.

* Coffee morning

A massive £600 was raised towards flower festival expenses at a coffee morning at the Gosberton Methodist church on Saturday,

The well-attended event featured a number of stalls and competitions, all staffed by members of the church.

Refreshments included tea and coffee, bacon butties, sausage rolls, scones and cake.

Thanks are given to all helpers and supporters.

* Women’s Institute

The February meeting of Gosberton Women’s Institute (WI) featured a talk from Ray Bishop on the subject of origami.

Ray stepped in at short notice due to the advertised speaking being unavailable.

He was able to show members a few simple folds and let them have a go themselves.

He also showed the models he had made using that process.

He was thanked by Chris Clark.

Refreshments were served by Chris along with Jeannette Webb.

Details were given of various upcoming events and invitations, and the treasurer continued to accept membership fees. She reported that the 2018 accounts were now complete and had been audited.

Preparations were made for the institute’s 84th birthday meeting next month and also the annual meeting in April, when committee and officers can be elected.

Members celebrating birthdays this month, Eileen Johnson, Jill and Jess Fitzjohn and Val Brocklehurst, were given birthday gifts and good wishes.

The monthly meal will be at the Lime Tree, Boston College - full details are available from Jill.

Gosberton WI meets at the Public Hall on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.15pm.

Anyone wanting further details can contact the secretary, Eileen Johnson, on 01775 750553.

* Prize bingo

Gosberton Public Hall is holding a prize bingo event on Friday, March 15.

Entry is free.

Refreshments will be available at half time for a small charge.

There will also be a raffle.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Anyone interested in attending can book a place or just turn up on the evening.

All welcome.

Attendees are invited to bring their own snacks and drinks if they prefer.

For more information, email gosbertonpublichall55@btinternet.com or call 07935 906341.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH AND RISEGATE

* School

On Tuesday, February 26, parents/carers of the children of the Gosberton Clough and Risegate Community Primary school are invited in to school to look at what children have been doing during the previous terms. The assembly will be led by the Oak Class.

* Race night

There will be a race night at the Marjorum Hall, in Gosberton Risegate, on Saturday, March 2, at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Tickets vary in price according to the selection of fish and chips or chicken and chips.

For more information and to book, call 07768 257202.

* Lincolnshire evening

The annual Lincolnshire evening at St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church, in Gosberton Clough and Risegate, is on Friday, February 22, at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

There will be a supper of Lincolnshire fare.

The speaker will be the Sir John Hayes, MP for South Holland and the Deepings.

For tickets, at £10 each, call Sandra Thompson on 01775 750370.

Attendees are asked to bring their own drink.

STICKFORD

* History

A reminder that the next meeting of Stickford Local History Group will be held tomorrow (Thursday, February 21) in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

There will be an illustrated talk by Garry Steele on the history and conservation of Barn Owls in Lincolnshire.

There will be an admission charge of £2.50 for non-members and £1 for members. Everyone is welcome.

* Coffee morning

There will be a coffee morning in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, February 22, from 10.30am to 12pm.

There will also be a raffle.

All welcome.

* Bingo

Prize bingo will be held on Monday, February 25, in Stickford Community Centre.

Doors open at 6.45pm and play starts at 7.30pm.

