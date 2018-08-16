Birthday girl Chelsea among top achievers at Giles Academy Sixth Form

Students at Giles Academy Sixth Form are today celebrating after their hard work resulted in them achieving the top grades needed to go onto university or into local industry.

Top achievers this year are Kyra Napper, Maksims Pilipecs and Jordan Taylor. A double celebration will ensue for Chelsea Stephens, after collecting her results on her 18th birthday.

Kyra Napper of Giles Academy

Chelsea will be taking her place at Nottingham Trent to read Sport and Exercise Science after achieving a Double Distinction in Sport and Physical Activity and a Merit in Health and Social Care.

Maksim’s grades were also very impressive, achieving a double Merit in Sport and Physical Activity and a Merit in Business Studies. Maksims will be taking his place at Bucks New University to study Physical Education. Kyra Napper received some excellent grades with a B in Psychology and a Double Distinction in Health and Social Care.

Jordan Taylor is celebrating with a C in Art and Design, B in Textiles and a C in Graphics.

Charlie Jolly is celebrating with two C grades in English and Art, she is looking forward to taking her place at University of Wolverhampton to study Animation.

Charlie Jolly of Giles Academy

Megan Knight’s hard work has enabled her to achieve three C grades in Maths, Geography and Photography, she plans to join the RAF. Emily Hill is looking forward to studying at Lincoln University to study Events Management after achieving a double Merit in Business Studies and a Distinction in Health and Social Care.

A special mention goes to Year 11 students who have passed A level Russian, Daniele Dzikeviciute achieved a B, Luiza Hmelnika a B and an outstanding result for Erika Bandaleviciute who achieved an A. These results bode well for collecting their GCSE results next Thursday.

Joseph McKue has successfully secured a place on an apprenticeship course in Estate Agency at William H. Brown. Nathan Petley has gone on to work for Pilgrim Hospital as a Health Care Support worker and Hollie Baggaley is moving into education and will be working for the Pioneers School in Boston, as a teaching assistant.

Heads of Sixth Form, Sam Garrard and Alex Reed were keen to congratulate all the students on contributing to this first class set of results: “All of the students should be congratulated on these outstanding results, they are a testament to everyone’s hard work throughout the year. Our students have successfully secured places either in higher or further education, apprenticeships or employment and we look forward to hearing about their future achievements”.