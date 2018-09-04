Blaze rips through laundry room in Boston care home

Firefighters raced to a Boston care home last night to deal with a blaze.

Four pumps were sent to Vauxhall Court on Freiston Road after the call came in at 7.08pm.

The laundry room at the home and its contents, including two tumble dryers and an extractor fan, were left badly damaged by smoke and heat in the fire.

The crews - two from Boston, one from Kirton and one from Leverton, put the fire out using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.

The cause is believed to have been a fault within the extractor motor of one of the tumble dryer.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was no reports of any injuries.

A spokesman said there was damage by heat and smoke to 100 per cent of the laundry room and its contents.