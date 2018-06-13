Body found as police and coastguard launch major operation at south Lincolnshire nature reserve

A woman's body has been found at a south Lincolnshire nature reserve after a giant emergency operation was launched today.

Police, fire, ambulance crews and the coastguard use multiple helicopters, boats and a drone to search for the 35-year-old woman after receiving a report that a woman had entered the water at Moulton Marsh Nature Reserve.

Inspector for the South Holland area, Gareth Boxall said: "At 10.15am we were called to the nature reserve at Moulton Marsh to a report of a lady having entered the River Welland.

"For several hours we worked with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Her Majesty’s Coastguard to try to locate this lady. Air support from three helicopters, several boats and our own drone were unfortunately unable to locate the lady.

"I am very sad to report that at 1.35pm we found the body of a 35-year-old local woman and we have informed her next of kin of her death.

"We are not treating the incident as suspicious."