BOS Musical Theatre Group ready to take on popular Lloyd Webber musical

BOS Musical Theatre Group in rehearsals for Sunset Boulevard. EMN-191111-154254001

BOS Musical Theatre Group present Sunset Boulevard.

Shows run from Sunday, November 17 to Saturday, November 23.

Sunset Boulevard is one of the most challenging of musicals available for amateur groups, and is rarely done outside of the West End.

It features a rich, luscious musical score, reflecting the Hollywood setting of the action as it deals with the descent of fading silent-movie star Norma Desmond.

Wellknown local singers Trevor Fenton, Sharon Sinnott and Rob Callaby are playing principal roles, and are joined by the talented Bronte White playing her first romantic lead with the group.

BOS Musical Theatre group (formerly Boston Operatic Society) has a long and enviable reputation of award-winning shows such as Into the Woods, Annie, The Sound of Music, and Jesus Christ Superstar, also having huge success with The Full Monty and 9 to 5.

Former Director of Music at the Stump, Marc Murray, is in charge of the 13 piece orchestra for this show, and the experienced Stuart Bull is director.

BOS Musical Theatre Group are hoping that this show will help to save the group and enable them to put on future productions, as they lost several thousand pounds due to the cancellation of their last production, Return to the Forbidden Planet earlier this year.

Chairperson Helen Graves said: “We have so many gifted people working hard to put on spectacular shows, and I feel it would be a great shame if BOS Musical Theatre Group were to go the way of many other societies in these difficult times.

“It would be a huge loss for the town”.