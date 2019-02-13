Boston and Skegness area to get 25 new LIVES first responders

LIVES has been awarded a grant to train and equip 25 new first responders to help save more lives in the Boston and Skegness areas.

The £15,000 grant, from the Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm Community Fund, will pay for LIVES to recruit, train and equip 25 new volunteer community first responders.

The new responders will be local people in communities from Anderby Creek in the north to Bicker Fen in the south.

LIVES estimates that with this funding, which is managed by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, the additional 25 responders will be able to help more than 3,000 local people over five years.

Nikki Silver, chief executive of LIVES, said: “This generous support is of vital importance and will increase the number of people we can support.

“Getting to the scene of an emergency is vitally important – minutes really do matter. That’s why we’re enormously grateful for the support of the Triton Knoll Community Fund in increasing our ability to support people in communities from Anderby Creek to Bicker Fen.”

LIVES hopes to have the first of the new community first responders for these areas trained and ready to start responding this summer. Recruitment plans have already started, with LIVES organising information sessions in local communities in Lincolnshire near to the areas covered by the grant for people interested in finding out more about LIVES and becoming a community first responder. Anyone interested in attending these sessions should contact LIVES on info@lives.org.uk or call 01507 525999.

Some facts about LIVES (Lincolnshire Intergrated Voluntary Emergency Service):

The LIVES charity provides a timely and skilled response by trained volunteers to medical emergencies in Lincolnshire.

When you dial 999 not only will an ambulance be mobilised, but at the same time, the LIVES volunteers on call in your area will also receive notification that you need their help.

Medic responders are qualified healthcare professionals – doctors, nurses, paramedics and technicians – who provide advanced or critical medical care to support the ambulance service.

LIVES responders attended 21,500 emergency calls in Lincolnshire in 2017. These ranged from falls and chest pains to serious life-threatening emergencies, including more than 1,000 serious road traffic collisions.