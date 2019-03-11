Boston artist praised on Joe Rogan podcast with Alex Jones - which has been viewed over 10 MILLION times

WARNING: Video may contain offensive language.

A free plug for your work to a global audience of millions is something most artists can only dream of.

Joe Rogan and the 'Battle Lamp' he bought from Boston artist Shane Martin.

But for Boston man Shane Martin, it became a reality when his creations were praised on one of the world’s biggest podcasts.

The 44 year-old has been a metal fabrication artist since 2006, making sculptures and racing trophies for Monster Energy Drinks, among others.

Three years ago, his work caught the eye of US stand-up comic and podcast king Joe Rogan - who has interviewed everyone from Hollywood stars like Mel Gibson to Elon Musk, the CEof SpaceX and Tesla cars.

Rogan bought one of Shane’s creations - a lamp made out of a Second World War German soldier’s helmet and bayonet. The item now takes pride of place on the host’s desk, visible during his Joe Rogan Experience podcasts.

Shane admits he was in disbelief when he heard Rogan and guest Alex Jones praising his work on the show. He was watching the late-night live stream of Rogan’s podcast on YouTube, but fell asleep during it.

“I woke up hearing them talk about me, but thought I must be dreaming,” said Shane. "I couldn't believe it."

Shane Martin, pictured with some of the artwork he created in his studio.

Shane first sold Joe Rogan a metal skull he made, which he also mentions on the podcast, calling it ‘super dope’.

The host and guest Alex Jones - a controversial US radio host and conspiracy theorist behind the info.wars website - begin discussing the lamp made by Shane on Rogan’s desk. As Jones rants about war-time memorabilia and political correctness, Rogan tries to interject and tell his listeners about Shane’s work, calling him a ‘cool artist’ and a ‘good dude’.

The presenter then tells his viewers to go to Shane’s instagram account ‘Shane Against the Machine’ and shows photos of his work live on air. His Instagram account now has a whopping 50,000 followers.

“It’s unreal. You can’t get a better advert than that,” Shane added.

“The reaction has been crazy, I’ve had so many messages on Instagram and Facebook since the show that I can’t keep up. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

The podcast, which was broadcast live on Youtube on February 27, had a record number of viewers watching live, and over three million views less than 24 hours later. It has now racked up almost 11 million views. This is in addition to the millions who have listened to the podcast via iTunes and other sites.

The Joe Rogan Experience is the sixth most popular podcast here in the UK, according to iTunes downloads - perhaps due to its relaxed and unabashed discussion of controversial topics - without the censorship and watershed trappings of traditional radio or television.

An image showing the lamp Shane made sitting on Joe Rogan's desk while he interviews Hollywood actor and director Mel Gibson.

Asked how he got into metal art, Shane added: “I started out at home around 2006 and made a motorbike, then I just making things for my own enjoyment. I was fitting it all around my day job but finally went full time on it two or three years ago.”

To see more of shane’s work follow him on Instagram via @shane_against_the_machine or visit his website www.shanemartindesigns.com/.

The helmet lamp and 'super dope' skull sculpture which Joe Rogan bought from Boston artist Shane Martin.

Shane's latest metal art creation.

Alex Jones pictured on The Joe Rogan Experience video podcast.

Two of the trophies Boston artist Shane Martin has made for Monster Energy Drinks, which sponsors various racing events.