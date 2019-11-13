Boston-based crime drama Wild Bill axed after one series

Rob Lowe as Bill Hixon, Anjli Mohindra as Lydia Price and Angela Griffin as the reporter Lisa Cranston.

The six-part series was screened on ITV in June and July of this year, following filming in the town towards the end of the 2018.

Lowe – known for his roles in such TV shows as The West Wing and Parks and Recreation and films such as St Elmo’s Fire and Wayne’s World – played Bill Hixon, a high-flying US police chief appointed chief constable of East Lincolnshire Police Force.

However, ITV has said it will not be returning for a second series.

A spokesman said: “We are immensely proud of Wild Bill and loved working with Rob Lowe and the production teams at 42, MultiStory Media, and Anonymous Content. However, Wild Bill sadly won’t be returning for a second instalment. We are hugely grateful for the warm welcome we received whilst filming in Boston, Lincolnshire.”