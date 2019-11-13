Boston-based crime drama Wild Bill axed after one series
Wild Bill, ITV’s Boston-based crime drama starring US actor Rob Lowe, has been axed.
The six-part series was screened on ITV in June and July of this year, following filming in the town towards the end of the 2018.
Lowe – known for his roles in such TV shows as The West Wing and Parks and Recreation and films such as St Elmo’s Fire and Wayne’s World – played Bill Hixon, a high-flying US police chief appointed chief constable of East Lincolnshire Police Force.
However, ITV has said it will not be returning for a second series.
A spokesman said: “We are immensely proud of Wild Bill and loved working with Rob Lowe and the production teams at 42, MultiStory Media, and Anonymous Content. However, Wild Bill sadly won’t be returning for a second instalment. We are hugely grateful for the warm welcome we received whilst filming in Boston, Lincolnshire.”
Reaction to the series locally was split, with some enjoying the chance to see familiar locations from in and around the town on the small screen, while others found the plots just too far-fetched. The most common response, though, was the predominance of Yorkshire accents.