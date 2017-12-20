Boston driver one of latest two to be charged by police under drink-drive name and shame campaign

Two more people, including a man from Boston, have been named as part of Lincolnshire Police’s Think Don’t Drink campaign.

Ryitis Martinkenas, 25, of Sunningdale Drive, Boston, was arrested in Lister Way, Boston, and charged with driving above the legal limit on December 19. He will appear at magistrates’ court on January 10.

Also charged on the same day was Andrew Harding, 54, of Copperleaf Close, Northampton, who was arrested in Deeping St Nicholas and will appear before town Magistrates on January 17.

The two join seven others who have so far been charged with the offence and named by the police as part of the campaign against festive drink drivers.

The focused-initiative sees the identities of people found to be driving under the influence of drugs to be released.

It is hoped that the move ‘will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel’.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit.

“If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

Lincolnshire Police has made more than 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year and more than 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs.

Nearly 70 per cent of those people were charged.

The limits for drink-driving are 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath or 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine

If anyone suspects someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.