Boston firm continues with business after devastating fire at premises

A Boston company is continuing with its business this morning following a devastating fire at its premises on Sunday.

It took four fire crews to extinguish the blaze at Chris Cook Print in Main Ridge East, Boston, after a blaze broke out at around 11.45am on Sunday, January 7.

But the business is continuing to operate and except orders as normal today.

A post of the firm's Facebook page reads: "As many people have may have seen on social media today, our premises at Main Ridge has had a fire, there was a large amount of damage in the printing works area, but the the front office has just had water and smoke damage.

"On Monday morning we will be assessing the situation better, at the moment the landlines are out of commission so we will be using the mobiles phone for work related issues 07931713892 or 07946748333. We will be updating with more information tomorrow and hope this will not cause to much disruption.

"Please do not hesitate to order your printing."

Emergency services at the scene of the fire: Credit: On Time Transport

Lincs Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire was an electrical fault on a boiler.