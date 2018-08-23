Boston High School delight at 'outstanding' top grades

Boston High School is celebrating today after again achieving outstanding GCSE results.

All the Government key measures have improved, despite the new ‘tougher’ GCSE examinations this summer, says the school.

Some of the successful GCSE students at Boston High School

Head teacher Andrew Fulbrook said: "We are once more delighted with our students’ GCSE results.

"The hard work of the students and the staff has been rewarded by a truly impressive set of results as the Government embeds the new tougher examinations.

"We are also very proud of the increase in the percentage of our grades at 9-7 (A**to A) with 35% of all grades now at this highest level. Nearly a fifth of all grades were either an 8 or a 9 (A**-A*).

"Our English Baccalaureate passes have also increased significantly. A tremendous 99% of pupils achieved at least a standard pass in Maths. 95% of pupils achieved a standard pass in English and Maths with an impressive 76% achieving a strong pass."

Successful GCSE students at Boston High School

Top performing students who all achieved 8 or more Grade 7-9 (A**-A) were Adesua Alabi (11 with 8 at Grade 9/A*), Parvathy Kurup (11 with 7 at Grade 9/A*), Sofia Hadjiosif (10 with 7 at Grade 9/A*), Amy Canham (11 with 5 at Grade 9/A*), Beenish Sanjrani (11 with 4 at Grade 9/A*), Aerisha Waheed (11 with 4 at Grade 9/A*), Aydah Ashraf (10 with 4 at Grade 9/A*) Daria Paterek (10 with 3 at Grade 9/A*), Amelia Lowe (10 with 2 at Grade 9/A*), Oreofeoluwa Olubanjo (10 with 2 at Grade 9/A*), Amy Griffin (9 with 2 at Grade 9) and Zoe Worthington (8 with 3 at Grade 9 and an A Grade in Advanced Additional Maths qualification).

The new ‘9’ grade was introduced by the Government to differentiate the top performing pupils, with Ofqual predicting around 2% to be awarded nationally.

The school says it is particularly delighted with the performance of our students in Food Technology, with 25% Grade 9, French, 22% Grade 9, Music and Spanish, 20% Grade 9, and Biology and PE, with 18% Grade 9.

From left'Paru Kurup, 16, of Boston, who gained Four 8s, six 9s, A* in Business Studies, and Beenish Sanjrani, 16, of Boston who got Four 9s, six 8s, A in Business Studies.