Boston is backing Callum Johnson ahead of world title battle

Callum Johnson flew out to the United States knowing he has the backing of his home town.

The Lincolnshire lad said he was overwhelmed by the messages of good luck he has been receiving, but admits he loves the fact he can remain grounded as he walks the streets of Boston.

“A lot of people have been saying good luck in town. But it’s always like that,” said Johnson, who landed on Sunday.

“I like the fact people feel they can come up and talk to me, it shows I’m still the same kid who grew up in the town.

“People come up and speak to me and I’ll always talk back. It’s how it should be.”

And while many supporters will watch the fight on TV during the early hours of Sunday morning, Johnson knows some of his fanbase will be in Chicago cheering him on.

“It sounds like there’s going to be about 70-100 going out,” he added.

“My family and friends will be there.

“I’m lucky that I’ve got a lot of loyal support, it’s good to know.”