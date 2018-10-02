Boston man charged with threatening and abusive behaviour admits 'my behaviour was not good'

A 59 YEAR old Boston man charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, told magistrates that his 'behaviour was not good' on the day.

Peter Gordon Stirling of Norfolk Street, had admitted the offence when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court and was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs and charges totalling £105.

The court had heard he had been swearing and refusing to accept advice from the police during an incident outside his flat at 2.45pm on August 28.

Stirling said to the court: “My behaviour was not good on that day.

“I'm sorry it went as bad as it did but I'm under a lot of stress and my father died a few weeks ago.”

He told the magistrates he was getting help to control his temper.