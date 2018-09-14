Boston’s Household Waste Recycling Centre closed after member of the public dies

Boston’s Household Waste Recycling Centre is currently closed after a member of the public died at the site.

Lincolnshire County Council posted on Twitter earlier this afternoon (Friday, September 14) the facility would be closed for the rest of the day due to ‘circumstances beyond [its] control’, but it would be open again as usual tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.

A short while ago, in a statement to the press, it stated a medical emergency had taken place at the site, but did not comment on reports that someone had died.

It states: “Lincolnshire County Council have taken the decision to close the Boston Household Waste and Recycle Centre for the remainder of the day. Emergency services, including Lincolnshire Air Ambulance, were called to the site after a member of the public suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

“EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service) have confirmed they were called to Marsh Lane, Boston just after 11.30am following reports of a person collapsed. Two paramedics and a crewed ambulance attended the scene.”

A spokesman for EMAS said: “We received a call at 11.35am to an incident on Marsh Lane, Boston. The caller reported a patient who was unconscious and not breathing. We sent two paramedics in fast response vehicles, a double crewed ambulance and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.”

No patients were taken to hospital, the spokesman added.

Since these statements were made, Lincolnshire Police has confirmed reports that sadly a death took place.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 12.10pm today to the Boston Household Waste Recycling Centre, following a report of a man suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Sadly, the man died.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The facility in Bittern Way, off Marsh Lane, was officially opened in April after a £1.75m investment from Lincolnshire County Council.

It replaced a facility a little further down Marsh Lane at Slippery Gowt Lane.