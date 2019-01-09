Boston Slimming World consultants rub shoulders with X Factor star Rylan

A group of Slimming World consultants from Boston had the chance to meet TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal when the organisation held its annual awards event.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on the X Factor, co-hosted the Slimming World Awards at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

This year, the business celebrates its 50th year.

Rylan hailed its consultants as ‘worth their weight in gold’, saying: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives. While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultant and group every week.”

Visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.