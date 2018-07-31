Boston Stump awarded £1.17m Lottery grant

An exciting announcement is underway at Boston Stump this afternoon to celebrate a £1.17m Lottery grant.

The Rev Alyson Buxton, Team Rector of the Parish of Boston, has been joined by The Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Mr Toby Dennis and other guests to hear confirmation of the grant for its ‘A Passion for People’ heritage project,

The total cost of the project, including the £1,166,700 grant and money raised by the Parish of Boston, will be £2.7million.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, ‘A Passion for the People’ is an ambitious project to transform one of this country’s most architecturally iconic churches into a centre of cultural learning, heritage interpretation, all-age

people development, musical excellence and community integration.

Supported through the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), the project includes the repair of the West Face of the tower and tower roof, urgent repair and development of pews, installation of underfloor heating and the construction of draft proof, flood

resistant and accessible porches on the North and South doors.

An educational interpretation and activity scheme will also be created, telling the stories of the people of town and church.

It is expected the work will increase the number of visitors, engage tourists, and promote Boston’s heritage to an overseas market.

