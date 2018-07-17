Boston swimmers plan pioneering 5am to 9pm relay for charity

Five brave Boston swimmers will be taking on a pioneering river swim to raise funds for a local hospice on Saturday.

The Spire to Stump Swim will see them tackling the 31-mile stretch of the River Witham from Lincoln to Boston to raise cash for Butterfly Hospice.

With back-up from Boston Rowing Club and Boston Canoe Club, the five plan to do relay shifts of half an hour each in the water to try and finish by 9pm.

They plan a 5am start from Lincoln, and one of the team, Steve Roberts, said they were very grateful to Lincoln University for providing them with accommodation on Friday night so they could start so early.

Steve and his fellow swimmers – Daniel Pearson, Tom Marsters, Kathryn Sperring, and Jemma Tointon – are all members of Boston Swimming Club where they are all at around the same level of ability.

Steve said they had talked about doing something for charity for a while, and then decided to have a go at a river swim. He said it had taken around a year to get clearance to do it, and he said it was the first time this swim had been attempted.

The team’s progress can be tracked online on the day – go to https://track.rs/4/