Boston travel agents scoops Shop of the Year title

Colleagues at a travel agents in Boston are celebrating after collecting a regional honour.

The branch of TUI Holiday Store, in Wide Bargate, scooped Retail Shop of the Year for the Humberside area at an awards event recently held by the national tour operator (formerly Thomson).

To earn the award, staff had to show well they worked together, how they would use each other’s strengths to develop and grow as a unit.

They were able to support their case by saying they had successfully delivered above their target for the year.

Sinead Holland, retail manager at the branch, said: “I am so proud of my team. To have achieved ‘Shop of the year 17/18’ for our region is a huge company accolade.

“My team have been dedicated throughout the year and never let any challenges stop them.

“No challenge was too big and this competition really brought out the champion spirit in the team!

“We are already looking ahead to next year and delivering excellent service to as many customers as possible.”