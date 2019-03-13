Bouncy castle found during flytip clear-up

Rubbish collected on the second litter pick set up by Facebook group Flytipping Watch Boston & Local brought in a huge amount of flytipped waste – including an abandoned bouncy castle.

Volunteers took part in the community litter pick last weekend at Fenside’s Grange Wood, and they walked around Washdyke Lane and Fenside Road for two hours picking up rubbish.

Local residents from Washdyke Lane and Fenside Road had contacted the group to raise concerns about the high level of dumped litter around the area

Flytipping Watch founder, Mark Douglass said: “Our second community litter pick in Boston has been phenomenal. The turnout was superb and the volume of litter that we picked was staggering.

“It’s saddening that there is such a large quantity, but equally as honourable that there are so many like-minded people who are focused on wanting to revitalise our beloved town. A huge thanks to the 30 members of the public who came and supported us, and special thanks to Mark from Guardian Ground Control who kindly brought his vehicle and trailer to assist with collection of additional and bulky waste. Further thanks to Boston Woods Trust in letting us use their car park as a base location”

Launched in Boston on Facebook last November, Mark and his team are passionate about improving the appearance of the town and it’s outlying villages and roads.

The Facebook group currently has more than 800 members. The launch of Flytipping Watch has seen an increase in members of the public raising their hand to fight litter to tackle the issue.

Mark said: “It’s fantastic to hear that more and more people are wanting to become community champions and get involved with fighting back against litter touts.

“Flytipping Watch isworking hard with Boston Borough Council to tackle ongoing issues, and, as a team, we are very grateful for their ongoing support and commitment to this fight, and their timely response when notified of a waste deposit.”

The group has expanded further with the launch of a Flytipping Watch group in Spalding in January and Sleaford’s in February, and has plans to expand into the wider community.

It has worked with Boston based design firm Quinstone UK to set up a new website. A range of car stickers have been produced.

Flytipping Watch Boston & Local group can be found by visiting the new website - www.flytippingwatch.co.uk

Mark is looking for Voluntary Area Leaders to assist in the day to day running of the group - get in touch using the Flytipping Watch Facebook page.