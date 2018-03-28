BREAKING: Lincolnshire schools targeted with ‘malicious’ hoax messages

Police have received ‘several calls’ today (Wednesday) relating to malicious communications sent to a number of schools in Lincolnshire - but these threatening messages are currently being treated as hoaxes.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “These are currently being treated as hoaxes and we are working with national agencies, and other forces, to investigate where the communications originated from.”

No details about the nature of these messages have been revealed at this stage, although there are reports from elsewhere in the region that schools have received ‘threatening’ emails suggesting that pupils would be targeted in an attack later today.

It has not yet been confirmed whether or not the messages received by Lincolnshire schools have contained similar threats.

