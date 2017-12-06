BREAKING: Samantha Ayres sentenced to jail after death by dangerous driving

Samantha Ayres has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Samantha Ayres was convicted on Wednesday November 29 of causing death by dangerous driving on November 7 last year, in Baumber Road, Horsington.

Today (Wednesday), she was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court to three-years in prison and disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half-years.

Whilst sentencing Ayres, Judge J P J Pini QC said: “No words are adequate to describe the profound sense of shock, desolation, pain and loss that will remain with Mr Kirks family forever.

“For him to lose his life in this way is as irrational as it is unfair. Nothing I say can turn the clock back. No sentence will ever begin to make amends for his death.”

David Kirk, aged 27, from Lincoln, was riding his motorbike travelling towards Horsington on Baumber Road when he was struck by the Ford Fiesta being driven by Ms Ayres towards Waddingworth. Mr Kirk sadly died at the scene.

Sergeant Chris Dennett, the Lead Investigator, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Samantha Ayres has been jailed today for three-years as a result of her driving actions and their tragic consequences. It was proven that she was engaged in a lengthy “hands free” phone call leading up to, and at the point of, the collision.

“International research evidence on the distracting effects of using the phone while driving is overwhelming, some of which shows a four-to-nine times greater risk of having a collision by doing so.

“The cognitive load whilst driving is very high; it is greatly increased if you combine that with being on the phone too. If you use a phone in any way whilst driving, you alone take on the responsibility that you can still perform your duty to everyone around you as a road user, to drive safely and not be distracted from the task.

“This case shows that if you use a phone and drive, it is not about just having both hands on the steering wheel, it’s about having your mind on the road.

“The results of being on the phone when driving can be catastrophic.”